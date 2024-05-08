Graphic Showbiz Logo

Bold and bald charm
Former Black Stars Captain, Stephen Appiah

GONE are the days when baldness was seen as a less desirable trait for a gentleman. But in today’s world, it's become a symbol of confidence, often chosen as a preferred look by many men.

And some of our beloved Ghanaian male celebs in various fields such as media, sports and entertainment have embraced their shiny scalps with unfaltering confidence and they are rocking it great

Here, Graphic Showbiz presents some Ghanaian male celebs who redefine elegance with their clean-shaven charm. 

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew
Musician Jay Ghartey
Football administrator, Dr Randy Abbey
Highlife musician Rex Omar
Rapper Trigmatic
Artiste Zeal
Media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi
Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena
Media personality, Nathaniel Attoh
Musician King Promise

