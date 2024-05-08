Bold and bald charm
GONE are the days when baldness was seen as a less desirable trait for a gentleman. But in today’s world, it's become a symbol of confidence, often chosen as a preferred look by many men.
And some of our beloved Ghanaian male celebs in various fields such as media, sports and entertainment have embraced their shiny scalps with unfaltering confidence and they are rocking it great
Here, Graphic Showbiz presents some Ghanaian male celebs who redefine elegance with their clean-shaven charm.