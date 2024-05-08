Bold and bald charm

GONE are the days when baldness was seen as a less desirable trait for a gentleman. But in today’s world, it's become a symbol of confidence, often chosen as a preferred look by many men.

And some of our beloved Ghanaian male celebs in various fields such as media, sports and entertainment have embraced their shiny scalps with unfaltering confidence and they are rocking it great

Here, Graphic Showbiz presents some Ghanaian male celebs who redefine elegance with their clean-shaven charm.

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Musician Jay Ghartey

Football administrator, Dr Randy Abbey

Highlife musician Rex Omar

Rapper Trigmatic

Artiste Zeal

Media personality Kwami Sefa Kayi

Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena

Media personality, Nathaniel Attoh