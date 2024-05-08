Next article: Supreme Court set to rule on FDA ban on celebrity alcohol advertising today

Security guard shot at Drake's Toronto home amid beef with Kendrick Lamar

BBC Showbiz News May - 08 - 2024 , 09:26

Toronto police have said a security guard was shot overnight outside the home of Canadian rapper Drake. Advertisement Police said suspects in a vehicle shot the guard at the corner of the Park Lane Circle mansion around 02:00 EDT (06:00 GMT) on Tuesday before fleeing the scene.

It remains unclear if Drake was at home when the incident occurred or whether he was a target of the shooting.

He is currently embroiled in a war of words with US rap rival Kendrick Lamar.

But police said it was too early in their investigation to speak about a motive.

"We are in contact with [Drake's] team and they are cooperating," Inspector Paul Krawczyk of the Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force told reporters on Tuesday morning.

He said police are currently assessing video that captures the shooting but is not releasing information about it due to video quality issues.

Witnesses told Canadian media he had sustained several gunshot wounds, including one to the chest.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow told reporters she had been briefed by police about the shooting but declined to provide details.

"Any shooting is not welcome in this city and I hope the police will find the people that are violating the law and catch them," she said.