King Promise deserves TGMA Artiste of the Year – KillBeatz

Naima Rahim Showbiz News May - 08 - 2024 , 15:35

Popular Ghanaian music producer and sound engineer, KillBeatz born Joseph Kwame Addison says King Promise is the best bet for the Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

According to him, the musician, among his contenders has the upper hand for the year under review given the statistics available.

Among his stats, he mentioned how King Promise Contributed massively in the music industry with some of his enthralling songs like Commando, Abena, CCTV and Terminator not excluding the current and trendy hit song Paris.

He said King Promise is the first African Artiste to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore hence represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for! To take Ghanaian music and African music to another level. And I’m so proud of King Promise. There is nobody else. He has to win it! If somebody else wins that award, I don’t know what they’re trying to say.

"King Promise has enthralled the audience in Ghana and beyond with the release of his hit Terminator last year, and extended the same energy to 2024 with captivating lyrics, which he is planning more shows in Asia and a tour in Canada to promote Ghana music industry to where it deserves,” he explained in an interview with JoyNews.