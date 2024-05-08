I’m grateful for earning TGMA nomination- Lordina The Soprano

May - 08 - 2024

Popular choral soloist, Lordina The Soprano has expressed profound gratitude for being nominated in the Best Female Vocal Performer at this year’s Ghana Music Award.

In a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, she mentioned that the nomination is a validation of her efforts in pushing the boundaries of choral music.

“It is an honour to be nominated; it shows I am doing something right, and I thank God for that. My nomination, I believe, will inspire others to do even better," she remarked.

When asked about her prospects of taking home the Best Female Vocal Performance, given the impressive showings by Adina and Abiana, she said she would accept any result and remain appreciative of the fact that she earned a nomination.

“To be honest, I'm just thrilled to have been nominated alongside such talented artistes. Regardless of the outcome, I'll remain thankful for this recognition and the opportunity to share my work with a wider audience.

“This nomination serves as a reminder that my efforts are valued and appreciated and that's all the motivation I need to keep pushing boundaries and creating music that inspires. Win or lose, I'll continue to work tirelessly to hone my craft and make a meaningful impact in the industry,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Lordina The Soprano is advocating for the integration of choral music into mainstream music to diversify and enrich Ghana’s music industry.

The songstress posited that choral music, despite its significant strides both locally and internationally, has not been given much attention in the country’s music industry like other genres.

According to her, choral music, much like other musical genres, holds significant artistic and cultural values, stressing that giving it a spotlight will ensure its unique contributions are fully appreciated.