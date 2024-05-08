Anti LGBTQI bill: Supreme Court worried over use of intemperate language by parties

Justice Agbenorsi May - 08 - 2024 , 12:13

The Supreme Court has expressed worry about the choice of words used by parties in the suits challenging the constitutionality of the Human and Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill also known as the anti-gay bill.

Advertisement

The suits were filed by Broadcaster, Richard Sky and Human Rights Activist, Dr Amanda Odoi.

When the cases were called today, the five-member panel of the apex court, presided over by Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, expressed worry about the choice of words used by both the plaintiff and lawyers for the Speaker of Parliament.

She described the words as inappropriate and scandalous.

Justice Torkonoo cited the description of the private members in one of the plaintiff’s processes simply as “these persons.”

She also cited the use of "despicable" and "desecration" in processes filed by lawyers of the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The Chief Justice has, therefore, urged the parties to employ courteous language in their processes while giving lawyers for the Speaker of Parliament the chance to change the wording of their affidavit in opposition.

The case has been adjourn indefinitely.