Next article: Ghanaian couple gets 25years in prison for beating 5-year-old boy to death

Trinidad and Tobago PM heads to Ghana for Asantehene's 25th anniversary celebration

Graphic Online International News May - 08 - 2024 , 05:55

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, departed his country yesterday evening for London en route to Ghana, where he has been invited to attend the celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th year of ascension to the Golden Stool and reign as the Asantehene.

Advertisement

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed this development yesterday. Rowley had announced last month that he would be traveling to Ghana this month for the event.

In 2023, the Asantehene and his delegation visited Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the country’s Emancipation Day celebrations.

Accompanying the Prime Minister to Ghana is his wife, Mrs. Sharon Rowley. The delegation attending the celebration also includes Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne.

While in Ghana, Prime Minister Rowley will also meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo.