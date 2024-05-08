Trinidad and Tobago PM heads to Ghana for Asantehene's 25th anniversary celebration
The Asantehene with the Trinidad and Tobago PM, Keith Christopher Rowley.

Trinidad and Tobago PM heads to Ghana for Asantehene's 25th anniversary celebration

Graphic Online International News

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, departed his country yesterday evening for London en route to Ghana, where he has been invited to attend the celebration of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s 25th year of ascension to the Golden Stool and reign as the Asantehene.

Advertisement

The Office of the Prime Minister confirmed this development yesterday. Rowley had announced last month that he would be traveling to Ghana this month for the event.

In 2023, the Asantehene and his delegation visited Trinidad and Tobago to commemorate the country’s Emancipation Day celebrations.

Accompanying the Prime Minister to Ghana is his wife, Mrs. Sharon Rowley. The delegation attending the celebration also includes Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Amery Browne.

While in Ghana, Prime Minister Rowley will also meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

What Others Are Reading

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |

Like what you see?

Hit the buttons below to follow us, you won't regret it...

0
Shares