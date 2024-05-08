Radio Gold commended by NMC for putting public interest over profit in advertising dispute

Graphic Online May - 08 - 2024

The National Media Commission (NMC) has issued a resolution regarding a complaint lodged against Radio Gold by Tesprom Estates Limited concerning the unilateral termination of an advertisement contract.

During the hearing, the Chief Executive Officer of Radio Gold, Mr. Joseph Agyenim Boateng clarified that the station provides advertisement slots at discounted rates for small-scale businesses to facilitate their outreach to the public.

It was under this initiative that the contract with Tesprom was established. However, after broadcasting the adverts for a period, Radio Gold received feedback from the public and other media outlets indicating concerns about the clarity and credibility of Tesprom's project.

In response to these concerns, Radio Gold invited Tesprom's Managing Director to address the public complaints. The MD acknowledged that there were issues with client comprehension of the company's business model, leading to actions taken against the company.

Upon seeking legal advice and considering the feedback received, Radio Gold temporarily suspended the contract with Tesprom, especially as the latter had outstanding payments to the station.

An NMC press release signed by its Deputy Executive Secretary, Alexander Bannerman, said following the substantiation of Radio Gold's position by Tesprom's MD during a hearing, the Commission endorsed the radio station's actions and commended it for prioritizing public interest over financial gains.

The Commission directed Tesprom to settle an outstanding debt of Gh₡2000 to Radio Gold, representing the cost of the advertisements published until the suspension.

Furthermore, the Commission highlighted the responsibility of all media houses to safeguard the public from misleading claims in advertisements.

Media houses were reminded of their duty to ensure clarity and accuracy in all advertisements they publish, stressing the importance of transparency and certainty in communication with the public.