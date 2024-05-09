Sam Okudzeto: Council of State Member defends Cecilia Dapaah's decision to stash cash in her home

Graphic Online May - 09 - 2024 , 05:04

In a recent development surrounding the investigation into money discovered in the home of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Mr. Sam Okudzeto, a Member of the Council of State, has voiced criticism over demands for transparency in the matter.

Mr. Okudzeto expressed his belief that Ms. Dapaah owes no explanation regarding the source of the funds found in her home, dismissing what he described as dishonest criticisms from some Ghanaians.

He accused critics of singling out Ms. Dapaah while neglecting to question others with extraordinary properties about the sources of their wealth.

“If you come and you find money with me, do I owe you any duty to explain to you to whose money when nobody has complained that I have stolen his money?," he quizzed.

“You Ghanaians are not honest people, the number of people, all these huge buildings that they are building, who has asked them where they got the money from, nobody does. So you just pick on one individual and you want to make it as if she was just an extraordinary rogue who has stolen money when you don’t even have any evidence that she has stolen money.”

During an interview with TV3, Mr. Okudzeto, a private legal practitioner, questioned the basis for suspicion against Ms. Dapaah, highlighting the need for substantial evidence rather than mere allegations or circumstantial evidence in criminal cases.

He also pointed out that all state institutions involved in the case, including the Attorney General's Department, the Office of the Special Prosecutor, and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), have their powers and limitations.

Mr. Okudzeto warned against overstepping these boundaries, advocating for a balanced approach to the investigation.

“Do the laws convict people on circumstantial evidence? When you go to the criminal court you must establish the issues beyond all reasonable doubt, that is what the criminal law says. The criminal law is not based upon suspicion or mere allegation,” he added.

The Office of the Attorney General recently advised EOCO not to proceed with an investigation into money laundering related to Ms. Dapaah's case. The Attorney General cited ongoing investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) into the source of the funds as a reason for this decision.

However, some lawyers have expressed disagreement with this advice, with one lawyer threatening legal action over the matter. Mr. Okudzeto criticized such reactions, calling for a more nuanced understanding of the legal complexities involved.