AMA cited for failing to account for GH¢391,531

Parliament of Ghana/Facebook May - 08 - 2024 , 12:29

Members of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) have expressed dissatisfaction with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly's (AMA) responses to queries raised against them in the 2022 Auditor-General’s Report.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. James Klutse-Avedzi, advised the management of the Assembly to be diligent in their work and to rectify all anomalies before the Assembly appears before the Committee again in September 2024. "You must be vigilant at the Assembly," he added.

Among the infractions cited against AMA was unaccounted revenue amounting to GH¢391,531.87.

The report revealed that 31 revenue collectors from eight Assemblies collected GH¢391,531.87 from market tickets, lorry park tickets, etc., but failed to account for it.

The Chairman of the Committee directed the Finance Officer of the Assembly, Mr. Ridwan Kokroko, to provide the auditors with the files containing the said amount within two weeks. Failure to do so would result in him and the management being held responsible for the money.

Other Assemblies such as Ga South, La Dadekotopon, Ningo Prampram, Ablekuma Central, Krowor, and Tema Metro were also cited for rent arrears, unearned salary, payroll irregularities, among other issues.

Schools such as Accra Academy SHS, Ada SHS, Amasaman SHTS, Frafraha Community SHS, Labone SHS, Presec Osu, and Wesley were among those that appeared before the Committee.