I will not uphold your bad legacy - Mahama replies President Akufo-Addo

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics May - 08 - 2024 , 15:14

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has pledged not to follow in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's footsteps if elected President in the upcoming general elections.

In a social media post, Mr. Mahama stated that he would not continue President Akufo-Addo's legacy because the President would be leaving behind a negative legacy that is not worthy of emulation.

“Of course, I will not protect your 'legacy' of corruption, misgovernance, arrogance, ineptitude, bankrupt economy, increased unemployment, and pushing more of our people into the poverty bracket,” Mr Mahama’s post said.

This statement was made in response to President Akufo-Addo's call for Ghanaians not to vote for Mr. Mahama as the next President, claiming that Mr. Mahama would undo all the accomplishments made during his presidency if elected.

Instead, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to support Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as his successor, citing Dr. Bawumia as the best candidate to carry on the work of the NPP.

