Don’t vote for Mahama, he’ll destroy all I’ve done - President Akufo-Addo

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 16:45

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to vote for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to become Ghana’s next President in the upcoming December polls.

He explained that choosing the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani, would be detrimental to the country’s development.

That, he said, was because the former President would undo the progress the country had made under his New Patriotic Party (NPP)- led administration.

“This is our election year, and the limited registration has started. Anybody who hasn’t registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power,” he said to a crowd of supporters in Doboro in the Greater Accra region, following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited.

“Also, when the time is up for the voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated, my work since I took over, seems not to please him. I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have done when he comes,” the President added.

He then described Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s flagbearer, as the best person to continue his work and to lead Ghana into a prosperous future.

“I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo intimated.