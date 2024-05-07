Next article: Bawumia explains why he chose "It Is Possible" as his campaign slogan

2024 Elections: Sosu launches campaign and unveils new party office

Gertrude Ankah Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 16:33

The Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency in Greater Accra, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, has launched his 2024 campaign with a rallying call for unity to restore the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to power.

He criticized the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of prioritizing personal interests over national welfare and attributing the nation's challenges to this approach.

Addressing the gathering under the theme "Building the Ghana We Want" on Saturday, May 4, 2024, Sosu urged voters to support him in retaining the parliamentary seat for the NDC.

He expressed confidence in winning the electorate's backing to represent Madina in parliament and highlighted the importance of electing John Dramani Mahama as president.

The event also marked the unveiling of the NDC's new office, symbolizing a commitment to efficient administrative operations in the constituency.

Mr. Sosu highlighted several youth empowerment initiatives aimed at reducing unemployment and promoting economic prosperity, including skills training, educational support, and community development projects.

Reflecting on his tenure, Mr. Sosu listed accomplishments in education, health, infrastructure, and community services, emphasizing improved access to essential facilities like water and electricity.

Despite these achievements, he urged party members to remain diligent and focused on securing victory in the upcoming elections.

The event, attended by notable figures including Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka and Mr. Sofo Awudu Azorka, featured a procession for the NDC's 24-Hour Economy walk, showcasing grassroots support for the party's vision and objectives.