Bawumia explains why he chose "It Is Possible" as his campaign slogan

Graphic Online Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 13:54

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, recently explained his campaign slogan "It Is Possible," highlighting its significance as a testament to the grace of God in his life.

During a meeting with the Christian Clergy of the Ahafo Region in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia reflected on his life's journey, starting from humble beginnings in the north to working in the United Kingdom and Canada to support his education.

He recounted his experiences of working in various capacities, such as farming, driving taxis, and cleaning dormitories, which eventually led to his current position as Vice President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the NPP.

"When I look back at my life; how I used to work in the farm for extra money as a child in Tamale, how I used to drive taxi in the UK to support my fees, how I used to clean dormitories in Canada for money to take care of myself as a student, and where I am today as Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, surely it is by the grace of God," Dr. Bawumia said.

"The trajectory of my life tells me that it is very possible for God to grant His grace and favour to anyone, regardless of where you come from," he said.

He shared instances where people had doubted his potential to lead the NPP, given his origins, but his belief in God's grace led him to adopt the "It Is Possible" campaign slogan.

He explained that the slogan reflects his firm conviction in God's ability to make things possible, despite challenges and doubts. Dr. Bawumia noted that while some may doubt his potential to become President, he remains steadfast in his belief that with God's grace, anything is achievable.

"But I believed in the grace of God so I said it is possible. They are now saying it is not possible for me to be elected President. Again, I say, by the grace of God, it is possble.

"I chose "It Is Possible" as my campaign slogan because it reflects the immense grace of God to make things possible."