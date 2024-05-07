Previous article: Bawumia explains why he chose "It Is Possible" as his campaign slogan

Divine Nkrumah to observe South Africa's polls

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 13:29

The Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party, Divine Nkrumah, will be part of the observer missions to monitor South Africa's National and Provincial Election, scheduled for May 2024.

He is among the few individuals on the continent who were selected and received an invitation to participate in this important observer mission after a rigorous selection process of many applications received from across the continent by the panel.

Mr. Nkrumah joins the Election Observer Mission of DLDP to witness the South African elections scheduled for May 29, 2024.

As part of the programme, he will observe some of the rallies and also have first-hand experience of how the South Africans conduct their political rallies in recent times.

Similarly, he will have the opportunity to tour some polling stations across various voting districts to observe the voting process.