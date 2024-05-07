Rev. Tetteh calls for peaceful election in December

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 09:50

An international evangelist, Rev. Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has admonished the Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo-Dampare, to ensure that the upcoming general election is conducted in a peaceful manner devoid of incidents that could mar the prevailing unity and tranquillity in the country.

He, therefore, urged the two personalities to deploy adequate security personnel to all political campaigns and other social activities that had the potential of creating violence before, during and after the December 7, 2024 general election.

Funeral

Rev. Dr Tetteh, who is the founder and leader of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, was delivering a sermon at the burial and final funeral rites of Deputy Superintendent of Police David Yeboah Yohuno (retd), the late father of the Commissioner of Police (COP) in-charge of Administration, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, at Somanya last Saturday.

The funeral attracted people from all walks of life, including Messrs Ouartey, Akuffo Dampare, all service and regional commanders, former IGPs Mohammed Alhassan and John Kudalor, as well as former COP Rose Bio Atinga.

A large number of traditional rulers from the length and breadth of the country and leading members of the various political parties also attended the funeral.

Campaigns

Rev. Dr Tetteh stressed that the upcoming general election was crucial and any laxity on the part of the security agencies could plunge the nation into chaos. He seized the opportunity to advise the leadership of all the political parties in the country, especially the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to impress upon their members to conduct their campaigns with decorum devoid of the use of intimidation and hate language that could result in violence.

He said the dangers of offences, including political violence, could mar cordial relationships and make responsible people lose respect. Rev. Dr Tetteh advised people holding top positions not to use it to intimidate the less endowed as power was transient and they could lose it at any time.

He advised Ghanaians to emulate the lifestyle of the late DSP David Yeboah Yohuno, who led a very decent lifestyle, which was demonstrated by the large attendance at the funeral and the testimonies they gave about him.