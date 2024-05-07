Akatsi North MP supports 47 tertiary students

May - 07 - 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, has released funds for the payment of fees for 47 students from the constituency who are pursuing various programmes in tertiary institutions across the country.

The MP, who is Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, made GH¢158, 201.52 available from his share of the District Assemblies Common Fund to enable the students to clear their fees in the first quarter.

Beneficiaries

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe disclosed this to the Daily Graphic at Ave-Dakpa, the capital of the Akatsi North Constituency, yesterday, saying the beneficiaries were students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science Technology (KNUST), Kumasi; University of Education, Winneba; University of Cape Coast, and University of Media Arts and Communication.

The others are Ho Technical University, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Sokode-Etoe; Central University College, Accra, and the nurses training colleges in Ho and Keta, School of Hygiene, Ho; the colleges of education in Akatsi, Peki and Amedzofe, and Ohawu Agricultural College.

He said 24 other students were expected to receive funds to settle their fees in the second and third quarters of this year. “The gesture testifies to my commitment to developing the human resource capacity of the constituency through education,” Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said.