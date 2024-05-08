PPP Director of Operations to observe South Africa polls

Daily Graphic Politics May - 08 - 2024 , 09:51

The Director of Operations of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Divine Nkrumah, will be part of the observer mission to monitor South Africa's National and Provincial Election, scheduled for May 2024.

He is among the few individuals on the continent who were selected and received an invitation to participate in this important observer mission after a rigorous selection process of many applications received from across the continent by the panel.

Mr Nkrumah joins the Election Observer Mission of the Danish Liberal Democracy Programme to witness the South African elections scheduled for May 29, 2024.

As part of the programme, he will observe some of the rallies and also have first-hand experience of how the South Africans conduct their political rallies in recent times.

Similarly, he will have the opportunity to tour some polling stations across various voting districts to observe the voting process.

On May 29, this year, South Africans will elect a new National Assembly, as well as the provincial legislature in each of the country’s nine provinces, before the National Assembly elects the president.

It would be the seventh general election held under the conditions of universal adult suffrage since the end of the apartheid era in 1994.