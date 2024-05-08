President appoints new MCE for Birim Central

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central Assembly in the Eastern Region.

The appointment is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936). A letter signed by the President’s representative at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development and sector Minister designate, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, requested the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council to liaise with the regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominee.

Ms Agyeiwaa is an accomplished entrepreneur and business executive with over 24 years of experience in business development, entrepreneurship, and wholesale distribution. She is a member of the Akim Oda branch of the New Patriotic Party with a demonstrable record of contributing financial and logistical resources to the party since 1992.

Ms Agyeiwaa has worked closely with many stalwarts of the party in the Akim Oda Constituency and supported the campaigns of former Members of Parliament (MPs) for the area, including Yaw Osafo-Maafo, now Senior Presidential Advisor; Yaw Owusu Boateng, William Agyapong Quaitoo and the current MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah,who is also a Deputy Minister of Health designate.