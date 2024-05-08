New Force launches fund to finance campaign

The New Force Movement has launched a digital fundraising platform to mobilise contributions to finance its 2024 campaign.

The initiative, dubbed “SaveGhanaFund”, is to promote inclusiveness and empower the people to determine who governs them. The platform is transparent and has a dashboard screen that will show all inflows in real time.

As part of the launch in Accra last Monday, the Founder of the movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, donated an amount of GH¢500,000 as seed money. He said the fund was intended to bring a change in the political principles and the governance structure of the country.

“I want the citizens to see that they are responsible for creating leaders and for putting leaders in place, so I'm urging the youth and every Ghanaian that one big thing that we can do for ourselves as a country is for us to change the narrative by supporting this movement and donating into politics instead of waiting to take from us before you vote,” he said.

When given the nod, he said he preferred his leadership to be based on the contributions of the citizenry and their voice. In the times when he would be running for president, he said he would not like to repeat the mistakes of other politicians by giving people money for votes.

He said he would rather prefer that people would commit their investment to the leadership and the governance of the country so that their expectations would be met. “One would have thought that this young man is successful and he's trying to use his money to get into politics. Nobody can afford politics on their own. It takes a nation to build politics.

“It's been four or five decades that we have left a few people to be responsible for political principles and decisions and this narrative must change. Let's change our country together,” Nana Bediako said.

Nana Bediako further commended the various chiefs and queenmothers who had contributed to his vision through their counselling. He said their words had made him realise that some changes had to be made within the movement to make it more advanced.

“You have given me your support and for most of you, your heart and your soul are behind us because you want to see a change. Although it's difficult for some of you to show your faces, I can understand the situation but just how you feel in your heart alone, I want you to understand today that I appreciate you from the bottom of my heart. We are only here because we want to change. We want a better future for our country,” he said.