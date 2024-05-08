Voter registration exercise: CODEO urges political parties to abide by rules

Daily Graphic Politics May - 08 - 2024 , 09:37

The Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has appealed to all stakeholders involved in the electoral process, especially political parties and their supporters to abide by the rules and procedures governing the conduct of the voter registration exercise which commenced yesterday.

The coalition urged all stakeholders to employ lawful and nonviolent avenues to seek resolution for any complaints that might arise during the exercise. It entreated them to avoid any acts and expressions that might undermine the peacefulness and credibility of the exercise.

The 21-day nationwide exercise is to enable those who have turned 18 years and others who could not register the last time (2023) to get their names onto the voter roll to vote in the 2024 general election.

First-timers, observers

A statement issued and signed by National Coordinator of CODEO, Albert Kofi Arhin, last Monday, urged all eligible voters, especially, first-time voters, to take advantage of the exercise to register to enable them to vote in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary polls.

CODEO said it had deployed 195 observers to observe the exercise which is expected to end on May 27. It said the observers comprised regional coordinators, 84 stationary observers and 86 mobile observers to the exercise in 146 randomly selected districts.

CODEO said all 195 observers had been trained to enable them to conduct themselves professionally at the registration centres and send quality reports to CODEO’s data centre throughout the registration period.

"CODEO will share its observation reports with the public at periodic intervals throughout the exercise," it said.

Objective

It said CODEO’s observation of the 2024 registration exercise was in line with its objective to promote transparency, public confidence and trust in the electoral process. The observation of the exercise, it said, was the first of the coalition’s election support activities planned towards the 2024 general election.

It said the observation of the exercise was jointly supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands and the National Democratic Institute (NDI) through funding from the United States Agency for International Development under the Consortium for Elections and Political Processes Strengthening mechanism.