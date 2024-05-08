Kojo Bonsu tours limited voter registration centres in Ashanti Region

May - 08 - 2024

The former Mayor of Kumasi and a 2023 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Presidential candidate aspirant, Kojo Bonsu commenced a working visit to centres designated by the Electoral Commission of Ghana for the limited voter registration exercises in the Ashanti Region.

Starting in the Kumasi Metropolis, the former Ghana Oil Managing Director visited the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), where the EC has consolidated six (6) constituencies for registration.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Bonsu noted that while the registration process had been smooth so far, he expressed concern about why the EC required people to travel from distant places to register for a voter ID card, when this could have been facilitated at polling centres within the various constituencies.

He mentioned that this arrangement might discourage first-time voters from registering, as they would incur expenses traveling to register, potentially disenfranchising them in the long run.

The former sports administrator also took the opportunity to urge everyone, including political parties, to refrain from violence and intimidation, allowing everyone to register and exercise their constitutional rights come December 7.

Mr. Bonsu and his team are expected to continue monitoring for the remainder of the registration days.