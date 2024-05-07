Next article: I am ready to serve - Dr Bawumia to Ghanaians

Farouk Aliu Mahama apologises for unfortunate attack on Citi FM reporter

Graphic Online Politics May - 07 - 2024 , 21:50

The Member of Parliament for Yendi, Farouk Aliu Mahama, has issued an apology for the attack on Citi FM/Citi TV’s Northern regional correspondent, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, during the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s parliamentary primary.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, May 7, Aliu Mahama expressed his regret over the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

The MP, who also chairs Parliament’s Government Assurances Committee, assured that such an incident would not happen again.

He stressed his commitment to promoting a peaceful and constructive political environment and condemned all forms of violence, especially against the media.

Mr Aliu Mahama highlighted the critical role of the media in Ghana's democratic society, stressing the need to encourage them to fulfill their responsibilities effectively.

"I am writing to express my sincere regret over the recent incident that occurred at the NPP parliamentary primaries in Yendi. The attack on individuals, including your correspondent, was deeply regrettable and unfortunate," he said.

"I have always been a proponent of a peaceful and constructive political environment, and I unequivocally condemn any form of violence, especially against the media. Throughout my life, I have upheld the belief that violence or anything close to it has no place in our society."