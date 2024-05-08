Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs back Bawumia for Presidency

The President of the Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, has expressed confidence in the policies of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the NPP, stating that his presidency would be beneficial for Ghana.

During an interactive meeting held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, in Goaso, Dr. Bawumia elaborated on his vision and policies to the traditional rulers, emphasizing his commitment to transforming the nation.

In response to Dr. Bawumia's presentation, Nana Ansah Adu Baah, who is also the Omanhene of Yamfo Traditional Area, praised Bawumia's personal qualities and compelling policies.

He stated, "Dr. Bawumia's humility and policies are good for the country and the next generation. I have no doubt he means well for Ghana."

Additionally, the President of the Regional House of Chiefs commended Dr. Bawumia's humility, describing it as admirable and essential for effective leadership.

He urged support for Bawumia's presidential bid, highlighting the positive impact of his policies and humble demeanor on promoting peace and unity in the nation.