MzGee: Don’t rubbish my hard work, I didn’t sleep my way to the top

Gifty Owusu-Amoah Showbiz News May - 08 - 2024 , 16:32

Media personality and host of United Showbiz, MzGee has rubbished claims that successful women sleep their way to the top.

She noted that hard work pays and people shouldn’t be swayed into thinking “every soaring female media personality” slept their way to their successful status.

In a recent Facebook post, MzGee said colleagues she has worked with over the years, can testify that she is a workaholic and that is paying off for her.

Her post, accompanied with a video of her interview with Medikal on United Showbiz on Saturday, sought to give clarification on the intended purpose of the interview which has been misconstrued, drawing lots of insults to her person.

While interviewing Medikal about his show at O2 Indigo in London, MzGee had furthered delved into questioning Medikal about the perceived marital crisis with now estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

Medikal, whose response showed he wasn’t pleased with the question, said MzGee was acting like a marriage counsellor with her question.

He rather went out of control, questioning MzGee’s moral sanctity to ask questions about his marriage right after a successful show.

The part on the interview where Medikal was lashing out at MzGee went viral, creating a means for critics to question the latter's professionalism as host of a popular programme like United Television.

Thus, MzGee’s post was to clarify issues.

"I said there is more, and this is more. I'm super focused on sharing every bit of this conversation, so the discerning ones who couldn't watch live will not be forced to believe falsehood. Evidence is the name of the game.

And oh, so we don't get swayed, not every soaring female personality had to sleep with her boss, her superior, her peers, or even her subordinate to excel or get recognized. I have said this on so many platforms. NEVER have i slept with ANY of my bosses.

Don't rubbish hardwork. Hardwork truly pays. In fact, those who I have worked for or have worked with me can tell that i am a workaholic.

I also believe in the power of prayer. It does wonders, so put me anywhere, i will still blossom because I carry GRACE 👑(sic)".