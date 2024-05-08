Next article: MzGee: Don’t rubbish my hard work, I didn’t sleep my way to the top

Organisers of Mr & Miss Autism end pageant due to sponsorship challenges

Kwadwo Baffoe Donkor Showbiz News May - 08 - 2024 , 17:12

The Mr & Miss Autism event which started years ago took a bow last weekend with the fourth and final edition.

Advertisement

The organisers of the event, Afi Antonio Foundation said it was becoming very challenging getting sponsors to fund the event and as such thought it wise not go ahead with it again.

The event has over the years shed light on autism and has been used to create awareness and acceptance for people with the medical challenge.

The founder of the Foundation, Afi Antonio said this year has been more difficult than the previous years as most of the sponsors have reduced their sponsorship packages.

She said the foundation had to look for support elsewhere to be able to organise this year’s and was not ready to go through the same stress again next year.

Aside from funding, she said some of the autism centres were also reluctant in releasing the children to take part in the programme.

Although the event was taking a bow, Ms Antonio said she would still be an advocate for the condition and would continue to seek the welfare of people on the spectrum.

The event usually took place in the last weekend of April, which is Autism awareness creation month.

This year's event saw wonderful performances from Jayan, a gospel musician, spoken word performances from Twita Lite, and Kwame Adasah.

Some of the children on the spectrum also showcased their talents. Emerick of Woodfield Manor Autism School recited the alphabet in different languages. He is able to do that in 15 different languages.

Melanie of Dawhenya Autism centre modelled while Holyfield of Hopesetters Autism Centre sang songs from various Ghanaian artists and also identified some musicians by looking at their photos on screen.

At the end of the event, all contestants were crowned as autism champions to end the event.

Most parents were sad about the end of the event and asked Afi to rather go on a break and come back.