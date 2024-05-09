EDITOR'S LENS: Ayekoo Medikal!!!

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has proved once again that Ghanaian music has a good place on the global stage.

On Friday, May 3, 2024, he was the top billing at O2 Indigo in London with his mega-concert, marking a significant milestone not just for his career but also for the larger good of Ghana’s music industry.

Undoubtedly, he carried with him the aspirations of many music talents back home who dream of making waves beyond the borders of our nation.

This achievement is not just a personal triumph for Medikal, it speaks highly to the talent and potential within the country’s music that have been dwarfed with fear and limited ambitions.

Graphic Showbiz joins in the chorus of congratulations to Medikal.

Already, Sarkodie’s name has popped up as the next Ghanaian artiste getting ready to jam the 02 Indigo in the coming weeks.

Medikal has shown the way and shown that it’s possible and with determination, he made a name not just for himself but for Ghana’s music.

It is said that a journey of a 1000 miles begins with a step and Ghanaian artistes must focus and not be swayed by comments that seem to suggest that filling the 02 Indigo is no achievement when their Nigerian counterparts are filling the O2 Arena with capacity of 20,000.

Indeed, the Indigo @ 02 Arena has a standing capacity of up to 2800 and seated capacity of up to 1800, which is more than the 1,500 capacity of National Theatre where big music events here in Ghana are held.

That is to say that performing there isn’t below any Ghanaian A-list artiste hence Medikal’s show should be a blueprint for Ghanaian artistes seeking to make a mark on the global stage.

As we celebrate Medikal's achievement, let us also rally behind other artistes who are striving to shine on international stages. Let's refrain from using discouraging words and instead, offer them our unwavering support and encouragement. After all, their success is not just their own; it's a source of pride for our nation.

Supporting and nurturing homegrown talent to conquer new heights and showcase the richness of our music heritage to the world is the way to go.