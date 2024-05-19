Featured

‘Twas fun at premiere of ‘A Country Called Ghana' in Accra

Jerry Wonder Showbiz News May - 19 - 2024 , 22:48

ALTHOUGH it started late, the wait was worth the while when the National Theatre hosted the premiere of A Country Called Ghana, a movie by actor Lilwin on Friday, May 17, 2024.

There were many moments of laughter and applause as the film rolled.



The two-hour movie which features both Ghanaian and Nigerian actors illustrates the importance of appreciating and utilising unique Ghanaian traditions and resources from God to move the country forward; rather than allowing them to be exploited by outsiders.



In fact, it is about the attempt of the West to colonise Ghana but meet resistance.



Among others, the resistance is marked with black magic displays.



Superstition is also very loud in the movie as a dwarf spirit appears several times with thunderous entries and exits; an acknowledgement of the existence of the spirit world.



Also, the belief in idols possessed by powerful spirits and their ability to bring order as well as destruction to a people, forms the core of the story.



That is not all, the movie is full of humour and Lilwin makes sure he distributes doses of laughter in his role as an English interpreter living in a community of people with very little formal education.



And so at every turn, he drops some very interesting English language skills sending patrons doubling up in stitches.



Other hilarious yet quite scary moments in the movie is how lead character, popular Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, who plays a British soldier on a mission to steal a local deity, 'Kankan Nyame' to the UK, experiences his fair share of punishment by the dwarf spirit.



At the end of the showing, Lilwin, real name Kwadwo Nkansah expressed his gratitude and joy.



He couldn't hide his emotions as his voice took a calm and warm tone as he thanked the audience for making the night a successful one.



"Today, I am very excited. God bless the fans who supported this. In Ghana, they say when you do a good thing, many people will support you.



“What you all have done has touched my heart. God bless you all", he said.



Directed by Fiifi Ghabin and produced by Lilwin, A Country Called Ghana features Nigerian actors Ramsey Nouah, Chareles Awurum and Victor Osuagwu.



Others are Ghanaian actors, Paa George, Sweet Mimi, Abena Agyemang, Danny Danso among others.



The well attended premiere at the National Theatre was graced by musicians Medikal, D Cryme, Dope Nation, Guru and actors Prince David Osei, Kalybos, Ahuofe Patricia, Akrobeto and media personality Akumaa Mama Zimbi.



On Saturday, May 25,2024, the KNUST CCB Auditorium in Kumasi will host the second premiere and it will be the turn of Eusbett Hotel,Sunyani on Saturday, June 1, 2024