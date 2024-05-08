Ghana Meteorological Agency warns of rain and thunderstorms today

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather forecast indicating a mixed day ahead for the country.

This morning, most parts of Ghana will experience partly cloudy weather, with mist and fog patches expected in forested and mountainous areas. Along the coast, there is a chance of rain in the morning.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected to prevail across the country.

However, the forecast takes a turn for the evening and night hours. Southern Ghana and parts of the transition and northern sectors are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The agency notes that this weather pattern is influenced by a storm originating from Cameroon. Under favorable weather conditions, this storm is predicted to drift steadily towards Ghana, bringing rain and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the night.

Areas expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms include: Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda.

The public is advised to take caution, especially during the anticipated thunderstorms, and to stay updated with weather alerts and advisories throughout the day.

