Asa supports Ahwiaa JHS, health screening for Tamale residents

Mohammed Fugu & Emmanuel Baah May - 08 - 2024 , 09:10

Asa Savings & Loans, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR), has presented some items to support pupils and teachers of the Ahwiaa M/A Junior High School at Ahwiaa in the Kwabre East Municipality in the Ashanti Region.

Advertisement

The items included 44 mono desks, a 49-inch flat-screen television, and a tabletop refrigerator for the teachers. The rest were 100 Asa-branded exercise books, three ceiling fans, as well as some chairs to stock the teachers’ common room.

The Mampong Area manager of Asa, Adwoa Asantewaa, together with the Manager of its Meduma branch, Joana Adjei, and some staff of the financial institution, were in the school last Thursday to officially hand over the items.

Also present were Emmanuel Bandele, the Ahwiaa Circuit Supervisor of Education and some teachers and pupils of the school. In a short remark, Mrs Asantewaa reiterated the company’s commitment to education, adding that the welfare of children, most of whose parents were their clients, remained one of its utmost

The Head teacher of the school, Reverend Prince Asamoah Kyei, commended ASA Savings for honouring a pledge they made to provide those essential items to enhance teaching and learning at the school.

“These items would be used for their intended purpose,” he assured the donors, saying that he would personally ensure that the items were well maintained at all times.

Tamale

Also, in an effort to bolster community well-being, Asa Savings and Loans Limited organised a free health screening and medical care exercise for residents of Gumani and environs in the Tamale Metropolis.

More than 300 residents benefited from the exercise which was geared towards improving the well-being of the residents and fostering a culture of health consciousness and proactive care.

The intervention formed part of the company’s CSR to help improve the health conditions of residents within its operational areas. The beneficiaries of the exercise were screened for various health conditions including Hepatitis B, eye conditions, malaria, diabetes, sugar level, blood pressure and other vitals by a team of health professionals made up of midwives, medical doctors, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, and nurses from the One Heart Medical Centre.

Beneficiaries who were diagnosed of various diseases were given medication for free while others were counselled and referred to hospitals for further treatment.

Good health

The Area Manager of Asa Savings and Loans Limited, Imarat Hossain, said businesses can only thrive on good health and for which reason they had organised the exercise for their clients and families to improve their well-being.

"The free health screening has come to make healthcare affordable to those who cannot afford to visit hospitals for check-ups. If our clients are not in good shape, they cannot pay the loans that we render to them and it would cause financial loss to the company,” he noted.

He indicated that the company intended to replicate the exercise at all of its branches and operational areas in the region. While reiterating the company's commitment to continue to give back to society, Mr Hossain advised the residents, particularly their clients to prioritise their health and adopt healthy lifestyles.

The leader of the medical team, Dr Umar Abdul-Baaki, advised the public to regularly exercise and avoid taking drugs that were not prescribed by medical professionals. Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the Daily Graphic thanked the financial institution for the free medical examination, saying it had made them aware of their health status.