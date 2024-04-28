Nigerian doomsday prophet faces backlash after world didn't end on predicted date

Apr - 28 - 2024

Nigerian self-proclaimed prophet, known as Prophet Metuh on social media, has provided an explanation for why his prophecy of the world ending on April 25 did not come to pass.

Prophet Metuh initially stirred controversy with his prediction of the world's end on April 25, 2024, claiming divine communication during prayer sessions where the date was clearly revealed to him twice.

In a recent statement on his social media account, Prophet Metuh attributed the non-fulfillment of his prophecy to divine intervention following a 21-day fasting and prayer period by him and his followers.

He tweeted, "The Lord showed us Mercy. After our 21-day fasting and prayer, he heard us and gave us more time to live. Prayer works #rapture2024 #rapture."

However, this explanation has sparked mixed reactions from social media users, with some questioning the coherence of the initial prophecy and others criticizing him for causing unwarranted fear and confusion.

Responding to the explanation, various social media users expressed skepticism and criticism towards Prophet Metuh's prophecy and subsequent clarification. Some users questioned the timing and methodology behind the initial prediction, while others accused him of misleading his followers and spreading misinformation.

The varied reactions reflect ongoing debates about the credibility and reliability of prophetic claims in contemporary times, highlighting the complexities and controversies surrounding such predictions in the digital age.