Joe Lartey: Legendary sports commentator dies aged 96

Kweku Zurek Sports News Apr - 27 - 2024 , 10:34

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced the passing of Mr. Joachim Awuley Lartey, widely known as ‘Joe Lartey,’ who served as the association's first President.

He passed away at the age of 96 on April 26, 2024.

Joe Lartey, a revered figure in Ghanaian sports journalism, played a pivotal role in the establishment and early development of SWAG. His contributions to the field of sports writing, commentating and journalism have left a lasting impact on the industry.

SWAG has expressed its condolences to the family and loved ones of Joe Lartey during this difficult time. Further details regarding his passing and arrangements for his funeral will be communicated by SWAG in due course.

Joe Lartey's legacy as a pioneering sports journalist and leader within SWAG will be remembered and honoured by the sports community in Ghana and beyond.