Zamalek land in Kumasi ahead of CAF Confed Cup game

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 16:09

Egyptian giants Zamalek Sporting Club have landed in Kumasi in preparation for their semi-final return leg clash against Dreams FC in the CAF Confederation Cup tie.

The highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium, with both teams gearing up for a battle of epic proportions.

Zamalek's arrival yesterday afternoon signalled the beginning of their preparations for the crucial encounter.

Nail-biting showdown

With Dreams FC managing to hold the Egyptian giants to a goalless draw in the first leg at the Cairo International Stadium, the stage is now set for a nail-biting showdown in Kumasi.

As one-time champions of the Confederation Cup, Zamalek is eager to make history by becoming the first team to defeat the MTN FA Cup champions at their home ground in this prestigious competition.

However, they are acutely aware of their less-than-stellar record in Ghana, having failed to secure a victory in their last five visits, with four losses and only one draw across various competitions.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by Dreams FC and their home advantage, Zamalek remains confident in their abilities and they are determined to overcome the odds to secure a spot in the final.

Free entry

On the other hand, Dreams FC has announced free entry for fans, demonstrating their commitment to rallying support for the team. With the Baba Yara Stadium expected to be packed with passionate supporters, Dreams FC will be looking to harness the energy of the crowd to propel them to victory.

The match, scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT on Sunday, is expected to be a thrilling spectacle, with both teams leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory in the CAF Confederation Cup.