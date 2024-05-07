Previous article: See the 70 teams that have qualified for the Paris Olympics after the World Athletics Relays

Ghana Military Academy honours Azumah Nelson, others for boxing excellence

Graphic Online Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 12:32

The Ghana Military Academy (GMA) recently paid tribute to the legendary boxer Azumah Nelson, recognizing his exceptional achievements and contributions to boxing in Ghana.

The ceremony also honored Deputy Superintendent of Immigration Benard Quartey during an inter-company novices boxing competition organized for cadets of Regular Career Course (RCC) 63 at Whistler Barracks, Teshie, held from Monday, April 29, to Friday, May 3, 2024.

Brigadier General (Brig Gen) Solomon Tei-Mensah Osabutey (Rtd) expressed gratitude as the Guest of Honour at the event, acknowledging the importance of novices boxing in officer cadets' training globally.

He mentioned that novices boxing is crucial for equipping potential officers with unarmed combat skills, fostering fighting spirit, self-confidence, mental toughness, and resilience.

Brig Gen Osabutey (Rtd) clarified that the boxing competition aimed not to turn cadets into professional boxers or promote aggression but rather to instill discipline, self-defense, and protection of civilians.

He commended the female cadets for their tenacity, courage, and boxing skills, underscoring the Ghana Armed Forces' commitment to providing equal opportunities for women to showcase their capabilities.

The overall best company title was claimed by Abyssinia Company with 81 points, followed by Duala Company with 79 points and Chiringa Company with 73 points. Officer Cadet Solomon Atampa received the Best Boxer award, Naval Cadet Wendey Atiayao Mawunyor was awarded Best Female Boxer, and Flight Cadet Emmanuel Nunoo received the Gallant Loser award.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries including Commodore Prosper Mensah Kwami Modey, Deputy Commandant Training and Doctrines Command, Commodore Bright Emmanuel Kojo Atiayao, Chief Staff Officer at the Naval Headquarters, and other senior officers.