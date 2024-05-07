Next article: Let's invest more in midwifery training, they are critical to maternal health - RISE-Ghana

People of La Nmati Dzarase installs Development Queen to foster development

Gertrude Ankah May - 07 - 2024 , 12:25

The people of La Nmati Dzarase, a suburb of Accra, have enstooled Naa Ofamota Otsejen I as Dzarasee Nmati Noyaa Manye (Development Queen).

Her roles included initiating programmes that will ensure rapid development among the people of Nmati Dzarase and La at large.

The United Kingdom based Philanthropist and Prophetess known in private life as Prophetess Beatrice Ayorkor Adjetey, is also the founder of Christ International Christian Centre in Wembley, UK.

The event which took place on Saturday, May 4, saw prominent personalities including Muslim and Traditional leaders from various communities gracing the occasion.

Speaking at the enstoolment and outdooring ceremony, Naa Ofamota Otsejen I pledged her dedication to advance the development of the community.

She assured the Chiefs and elders of the community that she will at all times come to them for advice in the discharge of her duties.

She expressed her readiness to collaborate with the various political leadership especially the Member of Parliament and the Municipal Chief Executive of the Municipality to ensure massive transformation in the lives of the people in the area.

Naa Ofamota Otsejen I further expressed her gratitude to the Chiefs and people of La Nmati Dzarase for the honour done her and assured them of her continuous support for them.

The family head of La Nmati Dzrasee called on all La people especially the Nmati Dzarase family to rally behind the newly installed development Queen to help transform the area.