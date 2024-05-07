Next article: Randy Travis lost his voice after a stroke. Now AI has enabled him to release a new song

My walk-a-thon was to preach peace ahead of December elections - Seidu Rafiu

Seidu Rafiwu, the young Ghanaian contending for the Guinness World Records title for longest walk by an individual has said that his decision to take the challenge was aimed at preaching peace ahead of the December elections.

Rafiwu started his journey on Saturday, April 27 and completed the 383km walk in 96 hours from Techiman to Accra.

He climaxed his record attempt earlier Tuesday (30 April) at the Independence Square in Osu, Accra.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Monday (6 May) Rafiwu who used to be a teacher said his aspiration is to build a career in the military.

“It is not easy, it was really painful, but I wanted us to have a peaceful election and the walkathon provided me the platform to preach peace.”

“We spoke to the Ghana Ambulance and the Ghana Police to help with an escort, and they did very well. I covered 254km in a four-day period from Accra to Techiman,” Rafiwu said.