South African actor Mpho Sebeng dies in a car crash - Tributes pour in

Condolences have poured in on social media after it was confirmed that South African actor Mpho Sebeng, 30, died in a vehicle crash on Sunday, May 5.

The family of the star said in a statement that "Mpho met his untimely death in the early hours of Sunday, 05 May 2024 due to a tragic accident in Potchefstroom".

The Sebeng family acknowledged the "immense outpouring of love and condolences" since the tragedy.

They have requested some "space to process the news" and added that details of his homecoming will be communicated.

Sebeng's first major TV performance in Ring of Lies earned him a nomination for the "Best Male Actor" in a telenovela category at the 2018 South African Film & Television Awards, his CV on OSM Talent states.

Sebeng's impressive CV included roles in the movie Winnie Mandela, which starred Jennifer Hudson and Terrence Howard, in eTV's prime soapie Scandal, and being a presenter on local TV.

Friends and fans alike have taken to social media to remember and share memories of the actor.

Sebeng's friend and former colleague Zola Hashatsi ka Motsiri said: "It is with a sad, deep, painful heart to announce the passing of a young brother, friend I took in to replace us when we exited @craze_tv, a thespian that was @mpho_sebeng he was in car accident this morning around Klerksdorp, this one hurts."

"The industry has lost one of the greatest. Rest easy king. Such a talented man", said Young Drop 6.

EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: "Truly sad to hear of the untimely passing of Mpho Sebeng. May the family be comforted. I'm lost for words..."