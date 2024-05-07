Gloria Sarfo: I was sidelined for roles because producers thought I couldn’t express myself in English

Naimatu Rahim Showbiz News May - 07 - 2024 , 16:31

Actress Gloria Sarfo has revealed the misconception some movie producers had about her not being fluent in the English language due to her popular roles in local prodcution especially in ‘Efiewura’ series.

Speaking on Ladies Circle on Saturday, May 4, the actress disclosed that she was sidelined for many roles because she was a cast member on Efiewura series, which shot her to fame.

She explained that the narrative cost her many roles at the time because some producers even assumed she wasn’t fit to play glamourous roles.

“Before I used to get worried, I use to talk a lot. Because of the Efiewura tag, people thought I couldn’t even express myself in the English Language so everything was about I am a local actress because of Efiewura.

“I was actually told that because of my active roles in local series, I have a least chance to be given a role as a wealthy man’s daughter in any glamour movie. Like, are we that shallow?

“But thankfully, AMVCA, it was speaking Twi that got me there. Speaking twi is my identity, this is who I am. Thanks to Shirley Frimpong Manso, she knows I do Efiewura but she was like, ‘Gloria, do it your own way, blend the dialogue with the twi language if you are comfortable with it. Do your own thing’. I did that and it worked and with God, it became successful,” she said.

Gloria mentioned that she’s not bothered being tagged a local actress but felt very uncomfortable with the negativity attached to it.

“I play lead roles in movies that when the posters come out, my face will not be on it and the only reason I have been told is because, I don’t appeal to the target audience. And I’m like, ‘so you knew and you still brought me on to do what exactly’?” she said.