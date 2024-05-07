Why Fella Makafui will never disclose her other 4 businesses

Naima Rahim Showbiz News May - 07 - 2024 , 18:06

Actress, Influencer and Entrepreneur, Fella Makafui has disclosed how she is keeping some of the businesses she owns out of the public eye and how that seems to be working for her as far as the success of her businesses are concerned.

Advertisement

Speaking on ‘The Day Show’ with host Berla Mundi, the actress and entrepreneur expressed feeling let down by individuals whom she expected support from to propel her businesses forward when she first introduced her business to close associates.

The YOLO star, who ventured into the beauty industry with her brand ‘Beauty by Fella Makafui’ revealed her disappointment with the lack of support from colleagues and close associates.

She recounted her initial optimism in expecting significant backing from those around her, only to face a stark reality and she says that has prompted her decision to now keep her other ventures out of public eye.

The actress and an influencer, mentioned that, the new plan she adopted has been helpful and progressive so far.

The actress replied when she was asked by the host, Berla Mundi, if she is making something good out of her new strategy “Yes, it has worked for me crazy, I’m not even capping,”

Fella Makafui is currently occupied with media tour promoting her new movie, ‘Resonance’ premiering on May 11 at the Silverbird cinemas at Accra mall and West Hills mall