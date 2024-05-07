Next article: Mr Beast is giving away 26 Tesla cars, find out how to win one

Tragic News Hit Musician Okese 1

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 07 - 2024 , 17:27

The music industry is mourning the sudden loss of Richard Fiifi Amoah, also known as Fiifi Made It, who is said to be the manager of musician Okese 1.

Fiifi Made It, passed away at age 35, on Sunday May, 5, 2024 at the University of Ghana Medical Center after a short illness.

Few hours before his death, Fiifi was active on social media, which makes his sudden passing even more shocking.

The exact cause of his death is not yet out but his sudden demise has left many in shock and disbelief.

The gifted manager’s death comes just a year after he got married to his partner, Wendy.

The news of his passing has sparked outburst of grief on social media, with many playing tribute to him and sending condolences to his loved ones.

Friends, colleagues, and fans are remembering Fiifi for his kindness, professionalism and contribution to the music industry.