Mr Beast is giving away 26 Tesla cars, find out how to win one

Kweku Zurek Showbiz News May - 07 - 2024 , 17:18

Jimmy Donaldson, known as Mr. Beast, made headlines today by announcing across his social media platforms that he will be giving away 26 Tesla vehicles including a Cybertruck to mark his 26th birthday.

The popular YouTuber, boasting the largest following on the platform, shared that the lucky winners will be selected from among his Instagram followers who like the post and comment while tagging two friends.

The winners of this extravagant giveaway will be revealed in seven days.

This isn't Mr. Beast's first notable giveaway. Earlier, a Ghanaian lady named Princess Asante won $25,000 in another giveaway orchestrated by Mr. Beast.

In that event, Mr. Beast promised to award ten random individuals $25,000 each if they followed him and reposted his giveaway announcement post within a specified timeframe.

The money for this giveaway came from proceeds generated by his initial video on X. After 72 hours, Mr. Beast announced the ten fortunate winners on his official X account, with Princess Asante being one of the lucky recipients.

Mr Beast was recently spotted in Ghana.