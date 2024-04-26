Next article: Season Two of The Summons premieres May 4

Previous article: Guinness World Records: Ghanaian activist hugs over 1,100 trees in an hour to set record

This is why Mr Beast is trending in Ghana

Elizabeth Naana Benjamin Showbiz News Apr - 26 - 2024 , 17:13

Renowned American YouTuber and philanthropist, Mr Beast, has caused a stir in Ghana after being spotted in the country, sparking widespread excitement on social media platforms.

Advertisement

Mr Beast's unexpected presence in Ghana has made him a top trending topic on X (formerly known as Twitter) in the country.

A viral video capturing his visit to Starbites in Tema has quickly circulated online, drawing significant attention from fans and followers.

Mr Beast, the World's Most Popular YouTuber is currently in Ghana. He is known for his philanthropic acts around the world.



He recently gifted a Ghanaian $25,000 as part of his X (Twitter) giveaway.



Ghana is among the Top 10 Most Visited Countries in Africa. pic.twitter.com/8tV6aTrsoh April 26, 2024

The video, shared by a social media content creator, showcased Mr Beast's visit to Starbites as he attempted to make a purchase, drawing little attention initially. However, his identity was later confirmed by the content creator, who shared the interaction online.

Ghanaian vlogger Clement Asamoah Yeboah was among those who shared the encounter, further fuelling the excitement surrounding Mr Beast's visit.

With over 250 million subscribers on YouTube, Mr Beast is widely recognized for his elaborate philanthropic acts, where he has famously given away millions of dollars to strangers. His presence in Ghana has left many speculating about the purpose of his visit and eagerly anticipating any potential charitable initiatives during his time in the country.

James Stephen, known online as 'Mr Beast,' is not only a prominent YouTuber but also an entrepreneur and philanthropist. His estimated net worth of $500 million reflects his massive success in the digital sphere.

One of Mr Beast's notable philanthropic endeavors includes building 100 wells across Africa in November 2023, providing clean drinking water to an estimated 500,000 people across countries such as Kenya, Cameroon, and Zimbabwe.