We are not introducing a one percent cybersecurity levy - Bank of Ghana

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has dismissed, as false, reports that it is set to introduce a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions. 

This follows a viral post on social media that the central bank was implementing a one per cent levy on all banking transactions due to heightened cybersecurity threats both locally and internationally. 

In a post on its Facebook page, the BoG tagged the report as fake and strongly urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the information.

