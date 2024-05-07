We are not introducing a one percent cybersecurity levy - Bank of Ghana

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse May - 07 - 2024 , 17:40

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has dismissed, as false, reports that it is set to introduce a cybersecurity levy on banking transactions.

This follows a viral post on social media that the central bank was implementing a one per cent levy on all banking transactions due to heightened cybersecurity threats both locally and internationally.

In a post on its Facebook page, the BoG tagged the report as fake and strongly urged the Ghanaian public to disregard the information.