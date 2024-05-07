Next article: We are not introducing a one percent cybersecurity levy - Bank of Ghana

VIDEO: How Otumfuo Osei Tutu II met his wife Lady Julia

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 07 - 2024 , 18:42

The wife of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Lady Julia Osei Tutu has narrated the circumstances by which she met Otumfuo and later became husband and wife.

Advertisement

Narrating the incident, Lady Julia said, "Otumfuo and I first met when I came to Kumasi as the legal and corporate affairs officer of Ecobank Ghana. I was tasked with giving the vote of thanks for the inauguration of the first branch of Ecobank in Kumasi. He tells me that he was mesmerised."

She explained that at the end of the said ceremony, even though it had started to rain, Otumfuo refused to leave despite the promptings of his courtiers.

According to Lady Julia, he (Otumfuo) made sure "he finds out who I was and how to get in touch with me before leaving the event grounds."

She added, "that evening, I was summoned by my managing director, the late John Ackah, to dinner at Otumfuo's residence.

"Little did I know that I was auditioning for the role of a lifetime; and here we are 22 wonderful years," Lady Julia said amidst thunderous cheers from an audience at an event to mark Otumfuo's 74th birthday.

She complimented her husband for exceeding her expectations.

WATCH the video below