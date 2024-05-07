Ghana Premier League Week 29: Boadu to add to Hearts' woes?

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 19:02

Former Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, will be leading Berekum Chelsea into battle against his former club on Wednesday at the Golden City Park in Berekum, aiming to avenge his dismissal and secure a vital victory for his new team.

Advertisement

Hearts have struggled to find their rhythm this season, languishing in the 13th position on the league log. Boadu, keen to capitalise on his former club's woes, will be determined to add to their difficulties in a terrain where Hearts have historically found it challenging to score goals.

Coach Aboubakar Ouattara's side have failed to find the winning formula, leaving fans disappointed and craving for a resurgence in form. With Hearts seeking redemption and their supporters yearning for a reason to smile, the stakes are high for both teams in this encounter.

Historically, Hearts of Oak holds the upper hand in head-to-head clashes, having won 10 out of the 20 meetings between the two clubs. However, Berekum Chelsea have proven to be a formidable opponent, securing victory in five of those encounters.

At the Golden City Park, Berekum Chelsea has enjoyed relative success, winning four out of the eight matches played against Hearts. The home ground advantage has often posed a challenge for Hearts, who have struggled to find the back of the net in Berekum.

Despite Hearts' historical dominance, Berekum Chelsea remains confident in their ability to secure a positive result, especially with key players such as Afriye Mezack, Stephen Amankona, Emmanuel Adu Salifu Ibrahim, Yaw Amankwah Baafi, and Evans Adomako leading the charge.

On the other hand, Ouattara will rely on the experience of players like Salifu Ibrahim, Yaw Amankwah Baafi, Evans Adomako, Benjamin York, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, Linda Mtange and Kofi Agbesimah to propel Berekum Chelsea to victory.

With both teams eager to claim maximum points, the stage is set for an exhilarating encounter that could have significant implications on the league standings.