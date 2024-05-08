Hearts thrash Berekum Chelsea

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 08 - 2024 , 18:41

Accra Hearts of Oak yesterday showcased their flair and prowess to secure an impressive 3-0 victory over Berekum Chelsea in their Premier League game played at Golden City Park.

Advertisement

The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when Issah Kuka delivered a sublime pass to Hamza Issah, who unleashed a stunning strike to give the visitors the lead.

Undeterred by the home crowd, Hearts of Oak continued to assert their authority on the pitch.

In the 59th minute, Linda Mtange extended their lead with a well-taken goal, further solidifying their control of the game.

As the match progressed, Hearts of Oak maintained their momentum, culminating in a third goal scored by Cisse Kassim in the 83rd minute, to seal victory emphatically.

The win comes as a significant relief for Hearts of Oak following their recent defeat to city rivals, Accra Lions.

With this victory, Hearts of Oak climbed to 11th place on the league table with 38 points. Although they still trail behind Berekum Chelsea by three points, the win signals a resurgence for the Ghanaian giants as they strive to secure a top-four finish.