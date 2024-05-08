Last four standing in MTN FA Cup

Kwame Larweh Sports News May - 08 - 2024 , 21:01

After 64 teams staked their claim to the coveted MTN FA Cup, the last four clubs will battle for a place in the final this Saturday and Sunday.

Premier League club Nsoatreman will meet fellow Premier League contender Legon Cities this Saturday at the WAFA Park in Sogakope at 3pm.

The second match on Sunday will see Bofoakwa host Dreams FC also at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.

Nsoatreman FC and Legon Cities head into this weekend's MTN FA Cup showdown on the back of a defeat in the Ghana Premier League.

The Nsoatre-based side lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Heart of Lions while Cities lost 2-0 at Asante Kotoko.

With the Royals likely to finish the season in mid-table, the MTN FA Cup is the last chance for Paa Kwesi Fabian's men to win silverware and salvage their 2023-24 campaign.

The road to the semi-finals started brilliantly for Legon Cities as they smashed city rivals Accra Lions 3-0 in the Round of 64.

The Royals subsequently brushed aside Division Two side Koforidua Suhyen Sporting Club 4-0 in the Round of 32, accounted for Nania FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 before beating Bechem United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

As for Nsoatreman FC, their route to the semi-finals saw them thrash Maana FC, a Division One side 3-0 in the Round of 64, before beating Victory Club Warriors 1-0 in the Round of 32 stage.

They triumphed on penalties against Berekum Chelsea (5-3) in the Round of 16 and edged past Karela United 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Nsoatreman make the journey to Sogakope, seeking to advance to their first ever MTN FA Cup final but must contend with a resolute Legon Cities side at the WAFA park on Saturday.

Talisman Manaf Umar is available for Nsoatreman FC alongside a host of other top stars including Eric Osei Bonsu, Foster Apetorgbor, Collins Kudjoe, Phillip Ofori, Stephan Diyou, Bortey Acquaye, Morrison Anokye, Mohammed Issaka, Mohammed Abdul Rahaman, Mark Agyenim and Bernard Kpodo all available for the game.

Legon Cities can rely on Kwabena Boateng, Fredrick Akatuk, Mohammed Alidu, Stephen Appiah Asare, Nicholas Mensah, Mohammed Suleman, Samuel Tenedu, Albert Yeboah, Rahim Yaya Abdul, Joseph Mereku and Frank Akoto.

Defending champions Dreams FC take on Bofoakwa Tano in Sunday's semi-final clash at the WAFA park in Sogakope.

Four consecutive draws and a win populate the recent form book of Bofoakwa Tano, so this weekend's MTN FA Cup semi-final will be an opportunity to refocus for a squad who could perhaps relish a chance to change gears.

Bofo are heavily involved in the relegation dog-fight and will be eager to make amends in the Cup match against the champions.

Dreams FC are just two matches away from making a return to continental competition after their impressive debut campaign in the CAF Confederation Cup, where they reached the semi-finals.

The Believers breezed through the three rounds of the MTN FA Cup by beating Division One side Susubiri 1-0, Heart of Lions 2-0, Koforidua Sempe Fi 4-0, and a 1-0 quarter-final win over Soccer Intellectuals.

Bofoakwa Tano started its MTN FA Cup campaign with a 3-0 win against Sunyani Oxford FC, a second division side in round 6