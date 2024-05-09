Next article: Last four standing in MTN FA Cup

Samartex Ladies clinch Western Regional Middle League title

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 09 - 2024 , 12:53

Samartex Ladies FC have been crowned winners of the 2023/24 Western Regional Women's Middle League after defeating Wisdom Ladies 3-0 at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena.

By this historic feat, Samartex Ladies will represent the Western Region in the 2024 Regional Zonal Championship to be hosted in Sogakope, Volta Region later this year.

Earlier, they defeated Blackoe Soccer Queens 4-0 before meeting Wisdom Ladies to clinch the ultimate trophy and qualification to the national championship.

They started off the campaign with a resounding 21-0 massacre of Tarkwa-based Fiase Golden Ladies in the first leg before beating them 3-0 in the second leg to complete the double.

At the end of the competition, Samartex Ladies' Patricia Nyamfo won the Top Scorer award after netting 10 goals while Priscilla Kumiwaa was adjudged the Best Player of the tournament.

Monica Dwamena of Blackoe Queens was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament.

The Western Regional Middle League comprises of winners from all the four Zones in the Western Region.