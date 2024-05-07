GFA begins screening of girls for national U-17 team

Beatrice Laryea Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 18:48

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commenced the screening of a crop of players to form the base for a female national Under 17 team.

In keeping with its Women’s Football Strategy, the FA believes that it is important to continuously identify talented girls within this age bracket to ensure that Ghana does not lose a generation of female players at this stage of their development.

Under the leadership of Coach Joe Nana Adarkwah, the first three batches of selected players, numbering a total of 112 , have been screened, with the screening process starting from April 24, 2024, at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

The fourth and final batch of players will finish undergoing their screening by 8th May, 2024. Players who make the grade set by the Technical team shall be selected for subsequent team building activities.

Coach Adarkwah has observed that the quality of players assessed so far has been very high and he is confident that the last batch of approximately 38 players would also unveil additional highly talented girls.

The final selection of players from these exercises shall be kept together for preparation and development for both the developmental teams of the GFA as well as the national Under 20 female team, the Black Princesses.