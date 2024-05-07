Mark Adu builds capacity of football stakeholders

May - 07 - 2024

AA Sports International, in collaboration with the Ashaiman Municipality Football Association, orchestrated a football clinic aimed at enriching the capacity of club owners, administrators, coaches, and players.

Spearheaded by the founder of AA Sports International and former Ghana international, Mark Adu Amofah, the clinic served as a homage to his roots in Ashaiman, where his football journey commenced.

Mark Adu Amofah, renowned for his illustrious career with teams such as Ashaiman Young Brazilians, Tema Real Sportive, Liberty Professionals, and Asante Kotoko, delivered a resonant message through a representative, Nana Ama Oforiwa Antwi.

He urged aspiring players to embrace the spirit of Ashaiman, characterised by resilience, passion, and an unwavering love for the game, to propel themselves beyond limitations.

Under the theme "Elevating Excellence, Shaping Tomorrow's Champions," Mr. Amofah emphasised the importance of ambition and focus in achieving success both on and off the field.

He pledged AA Sports International's dedication to supporting Ashaiman's football community, offering guidance and opportunities for aspiring talents to flourish.

The initiative garnered commendation from key figures in Ghanaian football, including Kudjoe Fianoo, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), who lauded Amofah and AA Sports International for their commitment to societal development.

Fianoo stressed the significance of equipping stakeholders with the requisite skills and knowledge, highlighting the essential business aspect of football investments.

Smart Akrofi-Abbey, Team Manager for the Black Satellites, emphasised integrity and discipline as indispensable virtues for club welfare officers.

Maurice Quansah, former Vice President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), advocated for investment in women's football, citing its substantial growth potential.

Adding further insight, Awudu Issaka and Prince Tagoe, both esteemed figures in Ghanaian football, underscored the importance of youth development and grassroots football.

They encouraged players to pursue education alongside their football careers and emphasised the value of humility and gratitude towards mentors and supporters.