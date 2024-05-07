Botsyo Nkegbe grabs gold again

Peter Sarbah Sports News May - 07 - 2024 , 16:06

Ghanaian Paralympian and wheelchair racing sensation, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, has yet again showcased his prowess on the international stage by clinching gold in the Master Division of the prestigious Lilac Bloomsday 12km road race in Spokane, Washington.

Advertisement

This remarkable victory marks Nkegbe's third consecutive triumph in the renowned event, reaffirming his status as a dominant force in wheelchair racing. Crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 36 minutes and 15 seconds, the 44-year-old athlete once more brought honour and glory to his homeland, Ghana.

In an interview with Graphic Sportsonline, an elated Nkegbe expressed his joy at once again raising the flag of Ghana high on the international podium.

He articulated his ambition to achieve even greater feats before returning home and emphasised his unwavering commitment to the development of para-athletics.

Nkegbe underscored his dedication to ensuring that Ghana's name was aptly represented in the global sporting arena and affirmed that his endeavours would always prioritise the interests of the sport over any personal gains.

He expressed a heartfelt desire to inspire the future generation of athletes who may look up to him as a role model.

The journey for Nkegbe does not end with his triumph in Spokane, however, as he sets his sights on upcoming challenges. Scheduled to depart for Arizona on May 28, he will participate in the Dessert Challenge Grand Prix, a testament to his relentless pursuit of excellence.

Following his stint in Arizona, Nkegbe will then journey to Switzerland on June 5, where he will compete in his final track event in a bid to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.